Samsung Galaxy A10S Poster Leaks – India Launch Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A series have been quite successful. As of now, the company has launched a slew of smartphones in this series including the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch another device in this series in India.

Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy A10s. It is believed that this smartphone will be launched soon in India as the official promo poster of the same has been revealed by 91mobiles from their retail sources. The leaked promo image shows the front of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Design

As its name suggests, the Galaxy A10s will be an incremental upgrade to the Galaxy A10 launched earlier this year. The image reveals some design elements including the Infinity-V display with a notch at the top center of the screen. Though the rear of this smartphone is not seen clearly, it is speculated to arrive with dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as hinted by earlier reports. Notably, the Galaxy A10 misses out on a fingerprint sensor.

Expected Price And Specifications

This is not the first time we are coming across rumors and leaks related to the Samsung Galaxy A10s. Earlier this week, a report revealed that the smartphone will be priced starting from Rs. 7,990 in India. It is believed to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a cutout housing the front-facing camera. Under its hood, the Samsung device is believed to be powered by a 1.6GHz chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space.

It will be preloaded with Android 9 Pie topped with the company's OneUI. Also, speculations believe that a 4000mAh battery will power the smartphone. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy A10s will have a much improved battery capacity than the 3400mAh battery on the Galaxy A10. There could be dual rear cameras with 13MP and 2MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera while its predecessor has a 5MP sensor.

Notably, this report comes soon after the trademark filing that revealed nine new Galaxy A smartphone monikers. It is believed that these smartphones will be launched sometime in 2020.

What We Think About Samsung Galaxy A10s

Given that the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones have been quite successful in the Indian market, we can expect the Galaxy A10s alleged to be priced under Rs. 10,000 to be one of the bestsellers. And, it could help the company regain its market share.

