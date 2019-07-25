Samsung Galaxy A10s To Cost Rs. 7,990: Expected To Launch Soon News oi-Vivek

The Samsung Galaxy A10s is expected to cost as much as the Galaxy A10. You heard us right, the upcoming Galaxy A10s smartphone will cost Rs. 7,990, which is also the retail price of the Galaxy A10, the most affordable A-series smartphone, suggests a report from 91Mobiles.

The source also claims that the Galaxy A10s will launch sooner than we expected, probably in the last week of July. The device will be an entry-level smartphone, with some added features over the Galaxy A10.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications

The Galaxy A10 came in short of a fingerprint sensor, and the A10s has one and is also the major difference between two devices. The device will be powered by an unknown processor that runs at 1.6GHz, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Just like the most of newly launched Samsung devices, the Galaxy A10s will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

The smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch display with HD+ or 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass and an Infinity-V notch at the top. Just like most of the Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A10s is is also speculated to feature a polycarbonate construction.

On to the optics, the Galaxy A10s is likely to host a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary RGB sensor and a 2MP depth sensor to obtain portrait shots. Similarly, there will be a 5MP selfie camera at the front for selfies and video calling.

Lastly, the smartphone features a 4000 mAh battery, and the charging rate is expected to be limited to 10W with a dedicated headphone jack.

Our Opinion On the Samsung Galaxy A10s

Considering the leaked price of the Galaxy A10s, Samsung India is most likely to replace the Galaxy A10s, instead of selling both the smartphones. As the Galaxy A10s has a bigger battery, dual-camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor, making it a superior device over the Galaxy A10. If comes a chance to buy a device between these two models, one should definitely opt the latter.

