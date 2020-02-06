Samsung Galaxy A11 Details Leak: Quad Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole Display And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Since months, we have been coming across rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones. After a lot of rumors, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were launched in the country. Following the launch of these smartphones, reports regarding other upcoming models have started hitting the web.

One of the highly rumored smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A11. Recently, this device bagged the FCC and WiFi certifications hinting it's imminent launch. Now, a report by 91mobiles has shed light on some key details of this Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A11 Details Leak

The report has shared the image of the Samsung Galaxy A11 frame, which shows the tiny punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor at the top left corner of the display. Furthermore, the report citing inside sources reveals that there will be a quad-camera system at its rear but the details regarding the sensors aren't known for now. The quad cameras are likely to be positioned in a rectangular camera module.

From the previously leaked details, it is believed that the Samsung Galaxy A11 will have a capacious battery between 5000mAh to 6000mAh capacity. However, the FCC listing suggested the presence of a relatively smaller 4000mAh battery under its hood.

Also, it has been reported that the Galaxy A11 is likely to arrive with 128GB of internal storage space, which is further expandable via a microSD card. It is believed to run Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0. While its internal specifications aren't known, it is said to arrive with a powerful chipset and improved optics.

What We Think

Given that the Galaxy A11 will be the sequel to the Galaxy A10s launched last year in the budget price category, we can expect the upcoming model to also be priced under Rs. 10,000. Notably, the quad-camera system and punch-hole cutout among other aspects are definitely interesting to be seen in a smartphone at this price point.

Having said that, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A11 to be a stiff rival to the other affordable smartphones under Rs. 10,000 from Realme, Xiaomi, etc.

