Samsung Galaxy A12 5G Case Renders Appear Online; Quad-Rear Cameras Tipped

We already know that Samsung is prepping up to introduce the Samsung Galaxy A12 4G soon. Recently, the phone with model number SM125F/DSN got listed on the company's official website in Russia. Now, the 5G variant of the Galaxy A12 has been leaked online. SlashLeaks has revealed the case renders of the upcoming Galaxy A12 5G, which showcases its rear and front design.

Samsung Galaxy A12 5G Details

The renders reveal that the Galaxy A12 5G will come with a waterdrop-style notch display. In terms of optics, it will feature a quad-rear camera setup along with an LED flash which will be placed at the top left corner of the backside in a square-shaped module. Further, the phone is said to pack a side-positioned fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the phone will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, a loudspeaker grille.

Moreover, we can expect the Galaxy A12 4G will have a similar design as its 5G variant. However, as per the previous leak, the 4G model of the phone is expected to sport a triple-rear lens which is present on its predecessor Galaxy A11. Besides, the handset was spotted on the Geekbench listing with the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Further, the Galaxy A12 4G is said to run on Android 10 OS. For display, the phone is expected to flaunt an LCD panel. Lastly, the phone will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage configurations. Other details of the handset are still under wraps.

The rear of the Galaxy A12 5G is similar to the unannounced Galaxy M12 which recently leaked in 3D renders. For specifications, the Galaxy M12 will also pack quad rear cameras along with an LED flash unit. The leaked renders revealed the power button and the fingerprint sensor will be placed at the right edge of the device.

