Samsung Galaxy A12 India Price Tipped; Expected To Come Under Rs. 15,000

Samsung is all set to expand its A series by adding the Galaxy A12. However, the company has not shared the exact launch date of the handset. Recently, the phone was spotted on Samsung India's official site, hinting imminent launch. Now, the price of the phone has been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. However, he has not disclosed the device name.

[Exclusive] Samsung is soon going to launch a new #GalaxyA smartphone in India. The device will feature a True 48MP Quad Camera and will be priced under 15K. Which device could it be? Hint is in the video ;) Comment below with your guesses. @samsungindia #AwesomeIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/H6nZrXOEWt — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 12, 2021

He claims that Samsung will be launching an A-series smartphone soon which will be priced under 15k. The video shared by tipster has also mentioned the phone will have a 48MP primary camera, macro lens, depth sensor, and an ultra-wide lens, which confirms that the phone will be the Galaxy A12.

The handset was originally launched back in November alongside the Galaxy A02s. It is available in the international market in three RAM and storage configurations. The phone comes in red, black, white, and blue color variants.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It runs the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU under the hood. The 128GB native storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

Running Android 10-based OneUI custom skin on top and the phone has a quad rear camera setup that offers a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, you will get an 8MP snapper at the front.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuel the device which comes with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the phone gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. Lastly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy A12 In India

If the phone comes at a price around Rs. 15,000, then it will compete against the recently launched Nokia 5.4 and the Poco M3. Although the Poco M3 price starts at Rs. 10,999. However, it offers advanced features like a 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 chipset, high-resolution display, and more.

