Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A33 5G Renders, Key Specs Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, Samsung is prepping a couple of new smartphones in the Galaxy A series. As per speculations, we have come across models including the Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G. Now, there are claims that the company might host an event this month.

As per a tipster Techinsider Blog, Samsung is claimed to hold a new A series of smartphones in March. It remains unclear whether all the rumored smartphone models could be launched at the event.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Renders, Specs Leak

Now, a report by Winfuture.de has shared the leaked press renders of the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A33 have been leaked online revealing the possible design. As per the leaked specs of the Galaxy A13 4G, the smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to flaunt an 8MP selfie camera sensor and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for the depth and macro shots.

The hardware aspects of the rumored Samsung Galaxy A13 4G include an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space with support for expandable storage space via a microSD card slot. A 5000mAh battery is tipped to arrive with support for 15W charging support. It is believed that the smartphone could be priced around 200 euros (approx. Rs. 17,000) and arrive in three color options such as black, white, and blue.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Renders, Specs Leak

The report has also leaked the possible specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. It is said to be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy A53 5G. The report has spilled the beans on some of its specs including a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ 90Hz display and get the power from the upcoming Exynos 1200 chipset. This processor could be teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. As per speculations, there could be a 5000mAh battery.

For now, the other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G remain unknown but it is believed to be priced under 400 euros (approx. Rs. 34,000). From the leaked renders, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone might be launched in four color options including black, white, blue, and orange.

From the leaked renders, both the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G are seen to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. There seem to be slim bezels at the top and sides with a noticeable thick bezel at the bottom.

The camera module at the rear shows individual camera sensors alongside the LED flash unit. The Galaxy A13 4G shows a camera that is similar to the Galaxy S22 series without a raising. However, the Galaxy A33 5G has an elevated camera module with the four sensors and the LED flash unit.

