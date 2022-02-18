Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Massive Leak: Colors, Variants, And Price Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, Samsung is working on a slew of upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M lineups. One of the upcoming smartphones that has been spotted in the rumors and leaks of late is the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G. For the uninitiated, the company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G late last year.

As per a report by Appuals, the alleged color options, specs, variants and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G have been tipped. This report makes us believe that the company could unveil the 4G variant of the already launched device sometime soon.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price Leak

As per the report, the Galaxy A13 4G could be launched in three storage variants with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Also, it reveals that these variants could be priced at 180 euros (approx. Rs. 15,000), 200 euros (approx. Rs. 17,000), and 220 euros (approx. Rs. 18,600), respectively. It has been revealed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be launched in black, white, and light blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Rumored Specs

Going by the alleged reports, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has been spotted clearing several certifications including FCC, BIS and Bluetooth SIG. Also, it was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, which has revealed its key specifications.

Based on the rumors, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G could be launched with an octa-core Exynos 850 processor that is said to be teamed up with 3GB of RAM, and the latest iteration, Android 12. It is tipped to get the power from a 5000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging and a compatible adapter.

Furthermore, the report goes on to state that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could feature dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Also, a leaked image showing the back panel of the smartphone suggests that it could arrive with a quad-camera setup at the rear featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. As of now, the company has not confirmed any of these aspects.

For those who are unaware, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a 50MP triple-camera arrangement at the rear and a similar 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

