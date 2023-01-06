Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Could Launch On January 18 In India; Brand Shares Teasers News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching a new Galaxy A-series smartphone on January 18 2023 in India. It has started teasing the device on Twitter and a landing page also has gone live. The microsite reveals some key specifications of the upcoming device. However, the name of the device is still under wraps.

The teaser stresses the 5G connectivity feature of the device. This could be an indication that the smartphone could be an affordable 5G handset. Next up it reveals the three color options of the smartphone- Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green. Incidentally, these match the color options of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which was launched in the international markets recently.

Furthermore, the teaser reveals that the smartphone will flaunt a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A14 5G does have a 6.6-inch display but with a 90Hz refresh rate and not 120Hz. This implies that multiple A-series devices could take center stage at the event on January 18. According to rumor mills, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G were recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. In all likelihood, these two devices may go official at the event.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A14 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by the 13MP camera housed in a waterdrop notch at the front.

Some noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, dual SIM, and a USB Type-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 15W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Specifications (Leaked)

The Galaxy A54 5G is rumored to flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate display. It could be powered by a Samsung-made Exynos 1380 chipset. The smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS. The teaser also suggests that the smartphone will debut with a "No Shake Cam", which could be the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) feature. The device could be plonked with a 5000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging.

