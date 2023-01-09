Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Indian Variant Posters Leak: Key Specifications Confirmed News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung recently confirmed the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Android smartphone will launch on January 18, 2023. The South Korean tech giant did not reveal the specifications of the mid-range phone. A few promotional posters of the Galaxy A14 5G, meant for the Indian market, have leaked online. Let's take a look at all the key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone from Samsung.

Two Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphones To Launch In India?

Samsung has indicated it will launch a new A-series smartphone on January 18, 2023, in the Indian market. Only one smartphone belonging to the Galaxy A-series was expected to officially arrive in India.

However, a new leak suggests Samsung could launch the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G last week. It will available to buyers in several markets including the US and Europe.

The US variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1330 SoC. Whereas, the European variant packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is still not clear if Samsung will offer the Exynos or the Dimensity variant to Indian buyers.

However, leaked posters confirm several key specifications of the smartphone. The marketing posters have revealed the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be available in Light Green, Dark Red, Black, and Silver color options in India.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Indian Variant Key Specs Confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Indian should be similar to the US and European models. The only aspect currently unknown is the chipset powering the smartphone variant which will be sold in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. Compared to the 720p screen that Galaxy A13 5G has, the Galaxy A14 5G gets a bump in screen resolution to 1080p, confirmed the leaked posters. The display, however, is still restricted to a 90Hz refresh rate.

The screen of the Galaxy A14 5G has a waterdrop notch that houses a 13MP front-facing camera. The SoC powering the smartphone should be paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Buyers will have the option to get either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The onboard storage can be expanded to up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. Moreover, the smartphone also supports "RAM Plus", which is Samsung's version of virtual RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. There's a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The A-series smartphone will draw power from a 5000mAh battery, which will support 15W fast charging.

