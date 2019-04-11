Samsung Galaxy A2 Core to be launched in India soon for Rs. 5,290 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A2 Core will be the next Android Go smartphone from the company.

Samsung is speculated to be working on an Android Go smartphone called Galaxy A2 Core. We have already come across several leaks and speculations shedding light on its key details. Also, it has appeared on the certification websites hinting its imminent launch.

Now, a report by 91mobiles has revealed the complete specifications and pricing of this upcoming Samsung smartphone. The report citing the information from retail chain sources reveals that it will be launched sometime soon in three colors - Blue, Red and Dark Gray. Furthermore, it claims that the Galaxy A2 Core will be priced at Rs. 5,290.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications

Besides the pricing, the report also details the complete specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. Going by the same, the smartphone will arrive with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. It will run Android Pie (Go Edition) out of the box. Under its hood, this smartphone will use an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Android Go smartphone from Samsung is believed to arrive with a 5MP single rear camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. Up front, it is said to use another 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Being an entry-level smartphone with an affordable price tag, it will feature a plastic build, claims the report. And, it is likely to be powered by a 2600mAh battery as seen on the previous generation Android Go smartphone - the Galaxy J2 Core.

The monikers of both the Android Go smartphones reaffirms that the Galaxy J series smartphones will be replaced by the Galaxy A series smartphones. This was speculated since long and recently Samsung Malaysia hinted at the same via a video teaser.