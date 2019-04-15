Samsung Galaxy A2 Core officially launched for Rs 5290: Android Go Edition News oi-Vivek Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC

Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core in India, which is the most affordable A series smartphone in India, which is likely to compete against the likes of the Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone from Xioami. Here are the complete details on the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, the latest Android Go smartphone from South Korean smartphone giant.

Android Go is a custom Android OS from Google for entry-level smartphones with minimal specifications with tailor-made apps from Google, which require minimal resources (CPU, GPU, memory) compared to the standard apps.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core will be available exclusively on offline retails stores for Rs. 5290, in black and white colors. As of now, there is no information on the online availability of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core has a 5-inch qHD TFT display with 960 x 540p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Exynos 7870 Octa-core SoC powers the Galaxy A2 Core with a clock speed of 1.6GHz, coupled with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The smartphone does feature a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. On to the optics, the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core comes with a 5 MP auto-focus primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP fixed-focus selfie camera.

The Galaxy A2 Core features a 2600 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie Go Edition with custom Samsung skin on top.

At Rs 5290, the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is aimed to offer all the smart-features, a full-blown smartphone offers, but at a fraction of cost. Stay tuned to GizBot to know everything about the most affordable Samsung smartphone from 2019.

Source