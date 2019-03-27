ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications leaked ahead of launch

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core could be the next Android Go phone from the brand.

    Samsung is highly speculated to launch new smartphones in the Galaxy A series. The company is likely to host an event on April 10 for the launch of these smartphones. Apart from this series, it looks like the company is also focusing on an Android Go smartphone to compete with its rivals in this segment.

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications leaked ahead of launch

     

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is believed to be an entry-level smartphone running Android Go. Recently, we came across the leaked render of the smartphone revealing its design. Also, it was tipped to carry the model number SM-A260G by a FCC certification listing. Now, the key specifications of this upcoming Samsung smartphone have been leaked online via Slashleaks.

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications

    Based on the report, the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is expected to arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). It is said to feature a 5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. The entry-level smartphone might use a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.9 aperture. The connectivity options are said to include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio and a microUSB port.

    This leak does not suggest any information regarding the RAM and chipset of the smartphone but it is believed to feature 1GB RAM. Also, the company's in-house Exynos 7870 SoC is expected to power it.

    Leaked render of Galaxy A2 Core

    The render of this Samsung smartphone shows that it will be launched in two color options - Blue and Black. The render showed the design of the device both at its front and rear. Going by the same, the rear of this smartphone will have a LED flash. Moving on to its front, there will be thick bezels surrounding the display, which is a dated design. This makes it clear that it is a budget smartphone with an increased possibility for it to be an Android Go device.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
