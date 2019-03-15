Samsung Galaxy A2 Core render leaks; could be an Android Go smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A2 Core could be the next Android Go phone from the brand.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is believed to be an entry-level smartphone running Android Go. Earlier today, the alleged render of this smartphone has been leaked online. This smartphone appears to arrive with the model number SM-A260, which was associated with the Galaxy A20.

As per reports, this upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to be the sequel to the Galaxy J2 Core launched last year. As of now, there is no word regarding its pricing or availability. But the previously leaked Geekbench listing indicated that it will make use of an octa-core processor.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core render

Infamous Twitter-based tipster Evan Blass shared a render of this smartphone showing that it will be launched in two color options - Blue and Black. The render showed the design of the device both at its front and rear. Going by the same, the rear of this smartphone will have a LED flash. Moving on to its front, there will be thick bezels surrounding the display, which is a dated design. This makes it clear that it is a budget smartphone with an increased possibility for it to be an Android Go device.

Rumored specifications

As per the leaked benchmark listing, the Android Go smartphone from Samsung might probably arrive with an Exynos 7870 SoC with eight Cortex A53 cores and Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. This chipset is based on the 14nm process and is said to be paired with 1GB RAM as the other Android Go phones.

The other details pertaining to this device remains unknown for now. And, there is no word regarding its exact launch date. We can expect more details to be revealed in the coming days. Notably, the render shows the date March 22 but we cannot take this on a serious note as it is a mere leak. Only an official confirmation from Samsung might give more clarity regarding this budget smartphone.