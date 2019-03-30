Samsung Galaxy A20e case renders emerge online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A20e case renders show the alleged design that we can expect.

By now, we know Samsung is in plans to host an event on April 10 to unveil new smartphones in the Galaxy A series. While we have no clarity regarding which ones to expect, there are expectations that the Galaxy A90, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A20e will see the light of the day at the event. The most affordable offering among these is the Galaxy A20e.

Recently, we saw this upcoming Samsung smartphone receive certifications from Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG. Now, a report by 91mobiles report citing a reliable source reveals a set of case renders of this smartphone revealing what we can expect from the budget smartphone in the Galaxy A series.

Samsung Galaxy A20e case renders

Going by the leaked case renders, the Galaxy A20e will arrive with an edge-to-edge display design along with a waterdrop notch to provide room to the selfie camera. This smartphone appears to arrive with a unibody design along with rounded corners and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It looks like it will have a plastic build but it is too early to speculate the material.

When it comes to the other aspects of design, the Samsung smartphone seems to have dual rear cameras stacked vertically at the top left corner and a LED flash unit as well. The volume rocker and power button are positioned at the left while the right is bare without any buttons. The bottom of this smartphone appears to house the speaker grilles, USB charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Galaxy A20 like design

From the case renders that have been leaked, we can infer that the Galaxy A20e will have a design that is similar to that of the Galaxy A20 launched recently. Notably, it flaunts a 6.4-inch display and comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The pricing of this device is yet to be announced by the company.