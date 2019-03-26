Samsung Galaxy A20e passes Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification suggesting imminent launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Wi-Fi Alliance website listing suggests that the smartphone will ship with Android 9 Pie topped with company's own One UI interface.

Samsung introduced its refreshed Galaxy A series in the market with the launch of Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. Following the launch of these three Galaxy A smartphone, the company began working on other models on the Galaxy A series. We have been coming across the reports of upcoming Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 smartphones getting certified on TENNA, hinting at an imminent launch. Apart from the Galaxy A60 and the Galaxy A70 smartphone, the Galaxy A90 and Galaxy A40 have also been spotted out in the wild. Now, another Galaxy A smartphone has made it to the web suggesting at an upcoming launch by Samsung.

Samsung now seems to be working on Galaxy A20e smartphone as well. The suggested Samsung smartphone has cleared some certifications online suggesting the company's latest developments. The Galaxy A20e have been certified on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG platforms. The Galaxy A20e is speculated to be a variant of the Galaxy A20 which Samsung has recently launched in the Russian market

The Samsung Galaxy A20e listing on both Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance platforms reveal some of the internals which the device will pack. The Wi-Fi Alliance website listing suggests that the smartphone will ship with Android 9 Pie topped with company's own One UI interface. For wireless connectivity, the smartphone will support Bluetooth V5.0. The other major internals of the device are still unknown; however, considering that it could be a variant of the recently launched Galaxy A20 smartphone in Russia, it might feature some similar set of internals.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A20 that has been launched in Russia sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. It has a waterdrop notch on top which houses a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is backed by an Exynos 7884 processor that clocks at 1.6GHz. To handle multitasking it comes with 3GB RAM and has a storage space of 32GB which is expandable via microSD card.

via