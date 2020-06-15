ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A21s India Launch Confirmed For June 17

    By
    |

    After speculations regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A21s in India, the company has confirmed the official launch date of the same. It has been announced by the official Samsung India Twitter handle that the device will make its way into the country on June 17. It has also teased the long-lasting battery life of the smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s India Launch Confirmed For June 17

     

    For now, there is no word regarding the price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A21s in the country. It will be launched in four color options - Black, White, Blue, and Red. Given the pricing of the previous Galaxy A smartphones, we can expect this one to also be priced reasonably in the affordable market segment. Going by speculations, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is believed to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy A21s is already official and it will arrive with the same specifications in the Indian market as well. To recap, the smartphone bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a 720p resolution. Under its hood, the Galaxy A21s makes use of an in-house Exynos 850 processor. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device.

    The imaging aspects include a quad-camera setup at its rear, which is its notable aspect. This camera arrangement comes with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen houses a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Keeping the lights turned on is a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

    What We Think

    Given that the Galaxy A21s with a quad-camera setup at its rear, a capacious battery and a punch-hole display will be launched in the affordable market segment in a couple of days, we can expect it to compete against the likes of rivals. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will face the competition from similar offerings from Redmi, Realme, and more.

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
