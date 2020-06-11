ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A21s India Launch Set For Next Week: Expected Price And Specs

    By
    |

    The next-generation Samsung Galaxy A smartphones are all set to be launched in India. Already, some models have been made available and now it looks like it is time for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A21s. As per recent reports, it looks like this smartphone is all set to make its way into the country as early as next week.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s India Launch Set For Next Week

     

    Well, Samsung is expanding the portfolio of its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones in India. Even during the lockdown that imposed numerous restrictions, the company had been launching new devices in the country. Following the launch of the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 last week, the company is now in plans to bring the Galaxy A21s.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s India Launch Details

    As per an IANS report, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is all set to be launched in India next week. Besides the launch date, the report reveals that the device could be priced below that of the Galaxy A31. And, it is will feature a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a punch-hole display, and a 5000mAh battery.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Expected Price In India

    Samsung Galaxy A21s has been launched in the UK for GBP 179 (approx. Rs. 16,500). Notably, this is the price of the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. As per the latest report, the device could be launched in India in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space. And, it is believed to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. It goes on stating that the Galaxy A21s will be available both via online and offline channels.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Specs

    Given that the smartphone is already official, it will have the same specifications in India too. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display and get the power from an Exynos 850 processor under its hood.

     

    For imaging, it houses a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera sensor inside the punch-hole cutout. The other aspects include a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
