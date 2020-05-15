Samsung Galaxy A21s Goes Official With Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous leaks and speculations, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has been announced. It comes with major upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy A20s. The other notable highlights of the newly announced Samsung smartphone include a quad-camera setup at its rear, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor and much more.

As of now, Samsung has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A21s. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will be available in four color options such as Black, Blue, White, and Red.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A21s bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a punch-hole cutout positioned at the top left corner. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core processor, which is the new Exynos 850 SoC. It has been launched in three storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s boots Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 and comes with standard connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and GPS+GLONASS.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A21s flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth camera sensor with f/2.4 macro aperture.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s comes fitted with a 13MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout at the center. The other goodies of the Samsung smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy A21s comes with a holographic design and features slim bezels as well.

What We Think

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is yet to be released in the market but it is expected to garner enough traction just like the other models from the company. We can expect the smartphone to be a successful one in the Indian market as well provided it is priced appropriately in the country that is dominated by the Chinese brands.

