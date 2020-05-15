Just In
- 2 hrs ago Reliance Jio Launches Three Month Plan With 2GB Data Per Day
-
- 3 hrs ago Realme Crosses 3.5 Crore Users Worldwide Within 2 Years Of Inception
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19: Indian Railways To Offer Full Refund To People Unfit To Travel
- 5 hrs ago Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Officially Confirmed Under Development
Don't Miss
- Movies Ramayan Rerun: Debina Bonnerjee Is Watching And Remembering Fond Memories From The Shoot!
- Sports PUBG Mobile: Guide to ace latest and most intense Bluehole Mode or Safety Scramble Mode
- Lifestyle Gauri Khan Flaunts Her Photography Skills As Suhana Khan Poses In No-Makeup Look
- Automobiles Nissan India Introduces New Car Finance Schemes For First Time & Used Car Buyers
- News 1,640 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were in India, only 66 contracted COVID-19: Jamiat
- Finance Amendments To Be Made To The Essential Commodities Act: FM
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu This May
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
Samsung Galaxy A21s Goes Official With Quad Rear Cameras
After numerous leaks and speculations, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has been announced. It comes with major upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy A20s. The other notable highlights of the newly announced Samsung smartphone include a quad-camera setup at its rear, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor and much more.
As of now, Samsung has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A21s. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will be available in four color options such as Black, Blue, White, and Red.
Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications
Detailing on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A21s bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a punch-hole cutout positioned at the top left corner. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core processor, which is the new Exynos 850 SoC. It has been launched in three storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s boots Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 and comes with standard connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and GPS+GLONASS.
For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A21s flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth camera sensor with f/2.4 macro aperture.
At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s comes fitted with a 13MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout at the center. The other goodies of the Samsung smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy A21s comes with a holographic design and features slim bezels as well.
What We Think
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is yet to be released in the market but it is expected to garner enough traction just like the other models from the company. We can expect the smartphone to be a successful one in the Indian market as well provided it is priced appropriately in the country that is dominated by the Chinese brands.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
12,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
1,810
-
10,999
-
9,999
-
9,899
-
40,740