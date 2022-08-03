Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Gets Rs. 2,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is known for slashing the price of its offerings from time to time. Recently, the company slashed the cost of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy F23 5G. Now, yet another 5G smartphone - the Galaxy A22 5G has received an official price cut, making it a deal for those who are looking forward to buying an affordable 5G smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was launched in India in two storage configurations last year. Now, the price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been implemented on both these variants. Let's take a look at the new cost of the Samsung smartphone from here.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Cut

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available in a base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 17,999 after the price cut of Rs. 2,000. Likewise, the high-end variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 19,999 instead of its earlier cost of Rs. 21,999. The revised pricing is effective on the company's official website.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

When it comes to the imaging aspects, the Galaxy A22 5G flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera arrangement comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the cutout. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone with 15W fast charging.

Should You Buy Galaxy A22 5G?

Given that 5G services are all set to be launched in India in the coming months, if you want to upgrade to an affordable 5G smartphone, then you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The smartphone recently received the One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 and get new features such as improved dark mode, new widget designs, and more, it can be a capable mid-ranger with 5G connectivity.

