Samsung Galaxy A22 5G With 90Hz Display Goes Official; Price Starts At Rs. 19,999

Samsung has announced the 5G version of the Galaxy A22 smartphone in India. The key highlight of the Galaxy A22 5G is the 11 5G bands support and other features include Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. The device has been launched in two storage configurations and three color options.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Features

Running Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on to, the smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

The smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear that includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the Galaxy A22 5G has an 8MP selfie camera. Other features include 15W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity purposes.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price And Offers In India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant retails for Rs. 21,999. The phone comes in Grey, Mint, and Violet color options.

It will be available for purchase through retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms. As a part of the launch offer, customers can get a cashback of Rs. 1500 using the HDFC debit and credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs. 18,499.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Worth Buying?

The plus points of the Galaxy A22 5G are 11 5G bands' support, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, we cannot consider the Dimensity 700 chip as a plus point in this price range. Since the same chipset is available in smartphones like the Realme 8 5G and the Redmi Note 10T 5G that are selling at around Rs. 15,000.

Besides, the Galaxy A22 5G skips the OIS technology, while the 4G model comes with OIS support. Also, the Galaxy A22 4G is based on a Super AMOLED panel, which is missing in the 5G variant.

