Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Renders, Key Specs Leak

We have been coming across several reports pertaining to upcoming Samsung smartphones. One of the devices that has been highly rumored is the Galaxy A23 5G. Now, a fresh report has shared the renders and key specs of the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company, giving us a hint at what we can expect.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Renders Leak

As per the leaks aggregator, SlashLeaks citing the noted tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the images and specifications of the Galaxy A23 5G have been leaked. However, the tweet has been taken down.

Going by the same, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G renders show that the device could be launched in Black, White, Orange, and Blue color options. It sports a waterdrop notch display and a quad-camera setup at the rear. It is hinted that the device could weigh around 200 grams and measure 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm in dimensions.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Expected Specs

In addition to design, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G leak also sheds light on the possible specs. As per the leaked specs, the smartphone could feature a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a cutout to house an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The rear camera module is tipped to feature a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP auxiliary sensors for macro and depth photography.

Under its hood, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone is tipped to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. There could be a microSD card slot for additional storage space as well.

Tipped to run Android 12 OS topped with One UI 4.1, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is likely to get the power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Given that it has been spotted on FCC Bluetooth SIG certification listings and Geekbench, the launch of this device could be nearing.

