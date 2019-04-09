ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A30 update brings April security patch and other improvements

    Samsung Galaxy A30 gets a software update.

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy A30, an affordable smartphone launched in India a few months back has received a new software update. This new update brings security fixes and new features as well. Besides fixing the security loopholes, the software update is touted to improve the sound output when earphones are plugged to the device. It also bundles the April security patch that was released by Google last week for the Pixel smartphones and Galaxy Note 8.

    Samsung Galaxy A30 update brings April security patch

     

    Samsung Galaxy A30 update

    According to a recent report by SamMobile, the software update to the Samsung smartphone carries the build number A305FDDU1ASC6. As per the official changelog, it brings the April 2019 security patch as mentioned above. It also rolls out bug fixes and stability improvements. The software update weighs 430MB and is an OTA update that will be rolled out to all the units of the device. Users of the Galaxy A30 can also head to Settings → Software Updates → Download and Install to get the update manually.

    Samsung Galaxy A30 specs

    Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched in India alongside the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A50 and is priced at Rs. 16,990. It is available in Red, Black and Blue color variants. The device boots Android 9 Pie topped with One UI out of the box. It bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

    Under its hood, this smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be further expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The smartphone comes with dual cameras at its rear. The primary sensor is a 16MP module with an aperture of f/1.7 and the secondary sensor is a 5MP module with an aperture of f/2.2. The smartphone flaunts a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

     

    The other goodies include a USB Type-C port, standard connectivity aspects and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
