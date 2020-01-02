Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Axed Again In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung recently introduced a new Galaxy A30s model in India. Now, it has axed the price of the device online. The mid-range smartphone by the South Korean manufacturer is equipped with some decent set of hardware which includes an Infinity-V FHD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Sale India

The Samsung Galaxy A30s has received a discount of Rs, 1,000. Notably, this discount is applicable to the newly launched 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. This model was announced for Rs. 15,999 in the offline market.

But, it can now be purchased at Rs. 14,999 from both online (Amazon and Samsung's e-store) and offline market. You can select the Galaxy A30s from Crush White, Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush White, and Crush Black.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Key Features

One of the key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A30s is the triple-lens camera setup at the rear panel comprising a 25MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The other camera lenses include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with an Infinity-V Super AMOLED display panel that measures 6.4-inches. The display offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1260 pixels and has a waterdrop notch housing 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

At its core is an in-house Exynos 7904 processor accompanied by Mali-G71 GPU. The handset comes in 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage. The device supports up to 512GB microSD card. In the software department, the device makes use of Android Pie OS and offers One UI skin on top.

For security, the handset is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the device packs a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Backing it up is a 4,000 mAh with 15W fast charging support.

