    Samsung Galaxy A31 Announced For Rs. 21,999 In India

    By
    |

    Samsung has launched the Galaxy A31 today (4 June) in India. The latest smartphone in the Galaxy A series flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Various reports speculated features of the smartphone, including a single variant with 6GB RAM. Here are the complete specs, price, and offers.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Price, Offers

    Samsung has priced the new smartphone Rs. 21,999 for the single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The new Samsung Galaxy A31 will begin shipping starting today, 4 June, and will be available across online and offline retailers. Samsung's online partners include Amazon, Flipkart, BeNow, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Features

    As noted, the Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. The smartphone features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A31 is available in three color options of Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White color options.

    Going to the camera aspects of the device, it features a quad-camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 20MP camera in the waterdrop notch.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs the MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor under the hood, paired with the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung has included a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 512GB. Further, a 5,000mAh battery with 12W fast charging support fuels the phone.

    Other details include the software aspect, where the Galaxy A31 runs Android 10 with Samsung's OneUI out-of-the-box. The South Korean company has also included Samsung Pay app in-built to the smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Launch: What We Think

    Samsung is one of the popular smartphone brands running in India, offering a diverse range of smartphones like the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra and mid-range devices like the Galaxy M31 and more. The Galaxy A31 is certainly an upgrade from its predecessor the Galaxy A30, which also means a higher price tag. Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is a good phone to buy in the premium smartphone segment.

    Read More About: news smartphones samsung
    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 17:10 [IST]
