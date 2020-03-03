ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Wi-Fi Certification Hints Imminent Launch

    By
    |

    We already know that Samsung is working on the next-generation Galaxy A series smartphones. A couple of them - the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are already available in select markets making us believe that the other devices will soon follow suit. In the meantime, there are rumors and speculations regarding upcoming Samsung smartphones with each passing day.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Details
     

    The latest information is about the Galaxy A31, which is likely to be a budget smartphone. Previously, it has appeared on several certification databases hinting its imminent launch. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A31 has been spotted on the Wi-Fi certification website.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Gets Wi-Fi Certification

    The Samsung Galaxy A31 has received Wi-Fi certification hinting that it could be launched anytime soon. Though the certification database does not divulge many details about the upcoming smartphone, it confirms that the device will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and support dual-band Wi-Fi - 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

    Apart from these, there are no other details regarding the Galaxy A31 from the Wi-Fi certification database. Given that it will run Android 10, we can expect it to be topped with Samsung's One UI 2.0. And, it has revealed that the smartphone will carry the model number SM-A315F.

    Dual-Camera Tipped
     

    Previous leaks and speculations have hinted that the Samsung Galaxy A31 might be launched with a dual-camera setup at its rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary macro lens. And, it is said to flaunt a 25MP selfie camera sensor. However, there are speculations that we can expect a triple-camera setup at the rear of this Samsung smartphone in question.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Rumored Specifications

    Besides the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is said to flaunt a 5000mAh battery, which is a major upgrade as compared to the 4000mAh battery powering its predecessor. We can also expect the smartphone to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. As of now, there is no word regarding the processor and screen size of this upcoming Samsung smartphone.

    Given that the Galaxy A31 is all set too be launched sometime soon, we can expect it to be announced alongside the Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A11 that are also hitting the rumor mills quite often. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
