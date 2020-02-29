Just In
Samsung Galaxy A41 Renders, 360-Degree Video Hit The Web
Following the launch of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in late 2019, Samsung is all set to take the wraps off the other smartphones in the Galaxy A series. One of the highly rumored devices is the Galaxy A41. While we have already come across leaks revealing the possible storage options and color variants, the latest one shows the renders of the Galaxy A41.
The fresh set of CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy A41 comes from the well-known tipster OnLeaks via PriceBaba. Both the renders and 360-degree video show the entire design of the smartphone. Let's take a look at the renders from below.
No Punch-Hole Cutout
The first noticeable aspect of these renders is that the Galaxy A41 will allegedly skip the punch-hole cutout that is seen in most 2020 Samsung smartphones. It appears to flaunt an Infinity-U display with the notch at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor.
It seems to be a 6-inch or 6.1-inch display with FHD+ 1080p resolution. The bezels at the sides are quite slim with only the bottom bezel being slightly noticeable. This is a design aspect that we see in most mid-range smartphones and it seems to be possible.
Triple Rear Cameras
Moving on to its rear, the leaked Samsung Galaxy A41 renders suggest that the smartphone could arrive with a triple-camera module at its rear. The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a square-ish module. As per the tipster, it is said to comprise a 48MP primary camera sensor (Samsung GM1 is expected to be used), a secondary wide-angle sensor and a tertiary depth or macro sensor.
The rear panel appears to be made from a glossy polycarbonate material and there seems no traces of a physical fingerprint sensor hinting that it could arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy A41 could be a notable upgrade to the yesteryear model, the Galaxy A40.
From the renders, we can get to know that the bottom edge could house a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille. The SIM card tray is seen positioned at the left while the power and volume keys appear to be positioned at the right.
Samsung Galaxy A41: What To Expect
Going by speculations, the Samsung Galaxy A41 is seen to flaunt a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, 4GB RAM,
64GB/128GB storage space along with expandable storage support, a 25MP selfie camera sensor, and a 3500mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 topped with OneUI 2.0.
