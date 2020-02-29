Samsung Galaxy A41 Renders, 360-Degree Video Hit The Web

The fresh set of CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy A41 comes from the well-known tipster OnLeaks via PriceBaba. Both the renders and 360-degree video show the entire design of the smartphone. Let's take a look at the renders from below.

No Punch-Hole Cutout

The first noticeable aspect of these renders is that the Galaxy A41 will allegedly skip the punch-hole cutout that is seen in most 2020 Samsung smartphones. It appears to flaunt an Infinity-U display with the notch at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor.

It seems to be a 6-inch or 6.1-inch display with FHD+ 1080p resolution. The bezels at the sides are quite slim with only the bottom bezel being slightly noticeable. This is a design aspect that we see in most mid-range smartphones and it seems to be possible.

Triple Rear Cameras

Moving on to its rear, the leaked Samsung Galaxy A41 renders suggest that the smartphone could arrive with a triple-camera module at its rear. The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a square-ish module. As per the tipster, it is said to comprise a 48MP primary camera sensor (Samsung GM1 is expected to be used), a secondary wide-angle sensor and a tertiary depth or macro sensor.

The rear panel appears to be made from a glossy polycarbonate material and there seems no traces of a physical fingerprint sensor hinting that it could arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy A41 could be a notable upgrade to the yesteryear model, the Galaxy A40.

From the renders, we can get to know that the bottom edge could house a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille. The SIM card tray is seen positioned at the left while the power and volume keys appear to be positioned at the right.

Samsung Galaxy A41: What To Expect

Going by speculations, the Samsung Galaxy A41 is seen to flaunt a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, 4GB RAM,

64GB/128GB storage space along with expandable storage support, a 25MP selfie camera sensor, and a 3500mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 topped with OneUI 2.0.