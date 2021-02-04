Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Goes Official In Thailand; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is among one of the most hyped smartphones of the year. The phone with 5G support finally debuted in the European market and is slowly making way across other markets. In the latest news, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has arrived in Thailand. From the looks of it, the phone could soon arrive in India as well.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB, which costs TB 9,999 (around Rs. 24,000). The phone is available for purchase at the Thai market. Users get to choose from four color options of black, blue, white, and violet.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ 720p resolution. The design includes an Infinity-V notch that houses the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 13MP selfie shooter up front.

The phone draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The software aspect of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G includes Android 11 out-of-the-box with the One UI 3.0 custom skin.

Users will find a 5,000 mAh battery that fuels the smartphone. It also includes 15W fast charging support. Other details on the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G includes Dolby Atmos surround sound support. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G In India

For now, there's still no word when the Galaxy S32 5G will make it to the Indian market. We can expect to see similar specifications and a price tag of around Rs. 25,000. This would up the competition against 5G-powered mid-range smartphones like the OnePlus Nord, Realme X7 series, and so on.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is also set to debut pretty soon. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 4G, and other Galaxy A smartphones have been rumored. These phones were spotted at various certification listings, indicating an imminent launch.

