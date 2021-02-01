Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Battery And Charger Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is speculated to be working on a slew of smartphones in the Galaxy A series. Some of these upcoming models are believed to be launched sometime this month. One such model that we have been coming across in rumors and leaks is the Samsung Galaxy A72. Now, we have further details about the device.

As per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A72 could arrive in both 4G and 5G variants based on the market. Last month, the device was spotted on the certification sites such as BIS and FCC hinting that its launch could not be farfetched. Also, it visited the Geekbench benchmarking database.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Battery Specs Out

Now, the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G carrying the alleged model number SM-A725M/DS has been spotted on the ANATEL Brazilian certification website. This certification site sheds light on the battery capacity and fast-charging capability of the smartphone.

As per the ANATEL listing of the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G revealed by a Twitter-based tipster the_tech_guy, the smartphone might be fueled by a battery with the model number EB-A426ABY. Its charger is listed with the model number EP-TA800B. The TUV certification listing shows that both model numbers hint at a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast-charging support.

On comparing with its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A71 came with a relatively smaller 4500mAh battery and a 25W charger.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Rumored Specs

While the certification site does not reveal further details, it is rumored to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The other speculations pertaining to that of the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G include Android 11 topped with One UI 3.0, a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

As of now, there is no word regarding the other details of the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G such as its camera. Speculations point out that it could arrive with a 64MP quad-camera system at its rear and come in two variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM.

