Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Appears On Geekbench Listing; Tipped To Feature SD 720G Chipset News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A series has catered to a diverse price bracket, including a couple of mid-range 5G smartphones. The company has brought in a series of such smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S52 5G, Galaxy A72 5G, and so on. From the looks of it, some of the handsets could get a 4G variant as well like the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Spotted

The latest update reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G was spotted at the Geekbench 5 listing site. Looking back, the Galaxy A72 5G appeared on the listing with the model number SM-A726B. Interestingly, its 4G counterpart has the model number SM-A725F. The listing reveals the upcoming phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The Geekbench listing has also revealed a couple of other details. For one, we know that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will run Android 11 OS. The SoC will be paired with up to 8GB RAM.

Also, the Geekbench scores for single-core and multi-core tests have been revealed. The new Samsung Galaxy A72 4G scored 526 and 1623 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: What To Expect

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 5G and its 4G counterpart will likely have the same specifications, with the key difference of the processor. For now, the processor powering the 5G phone hasn't been revealed yet. If reports are true, the camera and display details of the Samsung Galaxy A72 series could be the same.

The upcoming phones are expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The phones are expected to include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. A lot of details have been missing, which is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

As noted, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G isn't the only one getting a 4G counterpart. Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and the Galaxy A52 5G devices will also be getting a 4G model, which are likely to run the same Snapdragon 720G SoC.

