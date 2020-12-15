Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy A52 4G Stops By Geekbench; Key Specifications Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all prepped up to begin the upcoming year with multiple smartphone launches. The company is expected to introduce the flagship Galaxy S21 series in early 2021. The brand might also take the wraps off the Galaxy A52 5G. This variant has been spotted on multiple online platforms in recent times including Geekbench. Now, the standard Galaxy A52 4G has made it to the benchmark website.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G is listed with the SM-A525F model number on Geekbench. According to the database, the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor. This octa-core Qualcomm processor will have a clock speed of 1.8GHz. The listing also suggests the device will launch with an 8GB RAM configuration.

The onboard storage capacity could be 128GB. This is just a speculation as the Geekbench listing doesn't give any hint on the internal memory. Lastly, the listing confirms Android 11 OS. This will be paired with One UI skin. In the benchmark test, the Galaxy A52 4G achieved 549 points in the single-core test. The device logged 1,704 points in the multi-core test.

In addition to the Galaxy A52 4G, the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra also paid a visit to Geekbench. This model bears the SM-G998B model number. The handset will debut with the Exynos 2100 octa-core processor as per the benchmark website. It will be equipped with 12GB RAM.

The storage capacity is yet to be specified. Moreover, the device will ship with the latest Android 11 OS. It is worth noting that the Geekbench database with an Exynos processor. The company usually launches smartphones with this series of chipsets in India. This suggests the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is heading to the Indian market as well in the coming months.

