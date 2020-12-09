Samsung Galaxy A72 Could Have Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in September this year, we came across the leaked camera specifications of an upcoming Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy A72. Back then, it was revealed that this smartphone might arrive with six cameras on the while with five of them at the rear and one selfie camera sensor. Now, another speculation has surfaced online suggesting that it might only five cameras in total.

A Vietnamese-based tipster took to Twitter to reveal that the final version of the Samsung Galaxy A72 will have quad cameras at the rear. From the tweet embedded below, it looks like Samsung will cut short one camera sensor at the rear. However, the tipster does not reveal the exact sensor that will be removed.

The A72 final version will only have 4 camera instead of 5 — Snapdrachun 888 5G (@chunvn8888) December 8, 2020

Going by the initial leak that came to light in September, the Samsung Galaxy A72 might arrive with a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. If the company decides to get rid of one of them, it is speculated to be either the macro or depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A72: Leaks And Rumors

Being the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy A71 that went official in April this year, the Galaxy A72 is believed to arrive with a 32MP selfie camera sensor but it remains to be seen if it will have a punch-hole cutout or a waterdrop notch. The upcoming Samsung smartphone could arrive with a FHD+ Super AMOLED display and support for fast-charging battery technology.

Similar to its predecessor, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A72 to support 5G connectivity out-of-the-box. The other details regarding the smartphone on cards are yet to be known. Also, there is no word from Samsung regarding the Galaxy A72 for now. We can expect the device to see the light of the day early in 2021 and reports revealing further details in the coming weeks or months.

Best Mobiles in India