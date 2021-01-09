Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Renders, Key Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Samsung is prepping to take the wraps off the next-generation flagship smartphone series with the launch of the Galaxy S21. But it looks like that's not the only one from the company awaiting to see the light of the day. Rumors hint at various upcoming devices including in the Galaxy A series. The latest one to hit the web to hit the web is the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G CAD Renders

Previously, the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks shared the alleged CAD renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Now, Winfuture.de has shed light on the official renders of the device. Going by the same, the Galaxy A32 5G appears to flaunt a refreshed design.

In the place of a large dark frame surrounding the quad-camera setup at the rear and LED flash, the Galaxy A32 5G appears to flaunt the sensors and flash unit individually on the smartphone's polycarbonate case. It appears to have a design that is inspired by the LG Velvet.

Moving on to the front, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is seen to bestow a teardrop notch LCD panel measuring 6.5 inches. The chin is relatively thick and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Rumored Specs

Last month, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database revealing the presence of a Dimensity 720 SoC. As the Dimensity 800U is shown by Geekbench as the Dimensity 720, there is an increased possibility that the device in question could feature the Dimensity 800U SoC. It appears to make sure of 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

When it comes to the imaging capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is believed to use a 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear accompanied by others including an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The other rumors that are making rounds on the internet pertaining to this upcoming Samsung smartphone include a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging and NFC.

Besides the Galaxy A32 5G, the company is also expected to unveil other Galaxy A series smartphones such as Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 5G sometime soon. In some markets, it is expected to bring 4G variants of these devices on cards.

