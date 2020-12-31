Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Appears on SIG Bluetooth Listing: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is aggressively expanding its smartphone offering, which is rumored to now include affordable 5G smartphones. Syncing with previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was spotted on the FCC website. Plus, the upcoming smartphone was also stopped by the Bluetooth SIG website, which further indicates an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Spotted

According to Stufflistings, who first spotted the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G on the listing, notes the upcoming smartphone appeared with the model number AM-A326B. The SIG Bluetooth listing confirms the phone will pack Bluetooth 5.0. However, apart from this, there's not much the listing reveals.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: What To Expect

Prior to the Bluetooth listing, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was previously spotted and leaked online. Going by the leaked case renders, the phone is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. Also, the phone will likely include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, according to the case renders.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is said to launch with a 5,000 mAh battery unit, just like its predecessor the Galaxy A31. Reports speculate the phone could draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor for its seamless performance and affordable price tag.

Since Samsung is aiming for an affordable 5G smartphone, the AMOLED display seems unlikely at this point. This also means there couldn't be a high refresh rate on the smartphone either. For all we know, we can expect an LCD panel on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to cut down the costs.

Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy A31 featured a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. However, the Galaxy A32 5G is expected to include only a triple-camera setup, which could be the company's way of cutting down costs further.

Bringing in 5G on a smartphone has been limited to premium and flagship smartphones. Since the launch of the Galaxy A32 5G is nearing, one needs to wait and see how the company manages to merge affordability with 5G support.

Best Mobiles in India