Samsung Galaxy A31 Gets Another Price Cut In India

Samsung is one of the smartphone brands that is known for launching numerous models at various price points. Within a few months, Samsung smartphones usually get a price cut and sell at relatively lesser pricing. The same strategy applies to the Samsung Galaxy A31.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut

The Galaxy A31 was launched in India in June this year for Rs. 21,999 for the single storage configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Since its launch, the smartphone has received a price cut that makes it sell at Rs. 19,999. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A31 has received another price cut of Rs. 2,000 and is available for Rs. 17,999 in the country.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is available for purchase via the online retailer Amazon at the new pricing. It has been announced that the discounted pricing will. E reflected across retail stores, Samsung.com, Samsung Opera House and other leading online channels as well. Also, Samsung will introduce the new price across distribution partners and its website.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 has been launched in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue colors. It flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space tht can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A31 features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor and a 5MP fourth macro lens. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity aspects of the Samsung Galaxy A31 include dual 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth GPS/A-GPS and other standard aspects. A 5000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging keeps the lights turned on.

