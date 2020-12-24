Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Could Be An Affordable 5G Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Samsung is working towards launching a slew of new smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. Among the new smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which has been circulating online. Now, a fresh report has revealed the possible pricing and launch timeline of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launch Timeline

From the details that have been leaked online, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company in 2021. Also, it will be the sequel to the Galaxy S21 and is believed to see the light of the day sometime in the second half of next year.

Notably, this launch timeline of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is in line with a previous report, which suggested that the company could launch more affordable 5G smartphones in 2021. This way, it could compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme among others.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Expected Price

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be priced around KRW 200,000 (nearly Rs. 13,400), claims DAUM. This will make it relatively cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is circulating in rumors and speculations. As per reports, this device is likely to be priced around 299 euros (approx. Rs. 27,000). Notably, the Galaxy A32 5G is believed to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset while the specifications of the Galaxy A22 5G are not known for now.

Other Details

Recently, Samsung faced a backlash among part suppliers and stopped the ODM order system, wherein Chinese firms will design and produce devices for Samsung. Now, it is taking up JDM (joint development and manufacturing) strategy. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be developed and manufactured by Chinese firms Hwachin and Wingtech. It is expected to be launched in India and South Asian markets but the details regarding its specifications remain a mystery for now.

