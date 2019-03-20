Samsung Galaxy A40 gets listed online ahead of April 10 launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A40 will have a 25MP selfie camera, claims listing.

After many rumors and leaks, the Galaxy A20 was announced by Samsung in Russia. Within hours, it looks like the company's European arm has announced yet another device in the Galaxy A series. Well, the talk is about the Galaxy A40. This smartphone is the second one from the company to feature a 25MP selfie sensor.

Galaxy A40 price

A Dutch online retailer Belsimpel has started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy A40 for €249 (approx. Rs. 19,500). The retailer has listed the device in four colors - Black, Blue, White and Coral. While the pre-orders are already open, it looks like there will be an official launch event scheduled for April 10. We can expect this smartphone to be launched in India and other global markets in the coming months but there is no clarity regarding when this will happen. And, we can get further details at the launch event next month.

Samsung Galaxy A40 specifications

On the specifications front, Samsung Galaxy A40 bestows a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U display. It appears to be positioned between the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 that are already available in India. Under its hood, this new Samsung smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7885 SoC clubbed with Mali-G71 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM along with expandable storage support.

Running Android 9 Pie topped by Samsung's One UI, the Galaxy A40 comes with a dual camera setup at its rear. It has a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with the ability to record 4K videos. As mentioned earlier, it is listed to have a 25MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board the device include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth for connectivity. It also comes fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Finally, a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging.