Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Stops By Geekbench; Is It The Cheapest 5G Phone Yet? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has been steadily bringing in 5G support to many of its devices, including the Galaxy A series. For now, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 smartphones are the only A series devices with 5G support. Fresh reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A42 will also debut with 5G support and was spotted on Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G On Geekbench

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G would be debuting a few months from one, and could be one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones from Samsung. The device recently made a pitstop at Geekbench bearing the global edition model number of SM-A426B. As expected, the Geekbench listing has given away a couple of key specifications.

Going into the details, the Geekbench 5 listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G scored 615 in the single-core test and 1799 in the multi-core test. Further, the codename 'lito' was spotted on the motherboard field, which indicates it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor.

Samsung A42 (5G) Spotted On Geekbench.

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

•Android 10

•4GB Ram pic.twitter.com/XZat9LFhzX — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 5, 2020

If this is indeed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the Galaxy A42 5G could ship with 4GB RAM. At the same time, the tipster who shared the Geekbench listing notes that the GPU on the Galaxy A42 5G suggests it could be the Snapdragon 690 5G processor. Irrespective of the processor, the new smartphone will run Android 10 with OneUI custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Details

Apart from the processor, there's not much information about the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. The device was also spotted at the 3C certification platform and the SafetyKorea listing, which reveals the battery details. The 3C listing reveals that the Galaxy A42 5G comes with the battery named EB-BA426ABY. The SafetyKorea listing confirms the Galaxy A42 5G battery would have 5,000 mAh capacity.

The new smartphone is expected to come with 4G and 5G variants, but there's still no word on which processor would power the 4G variant. There's also no word about the launch date either, but it could be later this year or early 2021. By then, we'll have more information about the upcoming 5G smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India