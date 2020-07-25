Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Appears On 3C Listing; Battery Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has been expanding the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series with a couple of new launches. Among the upcoming devices, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The Galaxy A42 5G was spotted at the 3C website, revealing a few key details.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Details

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the first budget 5G smartphone from Samsung. The 3C listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will feature a 4,860 mAh battery. There's no word about fast charging support, but it'll likely be included. Apart from this, there are no other concrete details from the listing.

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G would ship with 128GB onboard storage. The processor or the RAM variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy 5G device is still unknown. Also, the phone is said to launch in white, grey, and black color options.

For now, there's no word on when the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will launch. For all we know, it could debut early next year or my Q2 2021. Reports also note that Samsung is working on the Galaxy A42 4G version of the smartphone, to launch in regions without a 5G network. This could be countries like India, where 5G networking is still in its infancy and might take a while to reach users.

Samsung's First Budget 5G Phone

This could be the first budget 5G smartphone from Samsung and there are numerous expectations from the brand. Apart from 5G support, the Galaxy A42 5G seems to have mid-range features. Considering that the Samsung Galaxy M series has already brought in 6,000 mAh batteries, The Galaxy A42 5G seems to go with a 4,860 mAh battery.

Moreover, users have stressed that 5G smartphones when connected to an actual 5G network drains the battery faster. Other brands like Realme have been working on addressing this issue, teasing the launch of its affordable 5G smartphone range. From the looks of it, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will have some stiff competition, especially for its mid-range price tag.

