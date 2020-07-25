ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Appears On 3C Listing; Battery Details Revealed

    By
    |

    Samsung has been expanding the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series with a couple of new launches. Among the upcoming devices, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The Galaxy A42 5G was spotted at the 3C website, revealing a few key details.

    Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Appears On 3C Listing

     

    Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Details

    The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the first budget 5G smartphone from Samsung. The 3C listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will feature a 4,860 mAh battery. There's no word about fast charging support, but it'll likely be included. Apart from this, there are no other concrete details from the listing.

    Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G would ship with 128GB onboard storage. The processor or the RAM variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy 5G device is still unknown. Also, the phone is said to launch in white, grey, and black color options.

    For now, there's no word on when the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will launch. For all we know, it could debut early next year or my Q2 2021. Reports also note that Samsung is working on the Galaxy A42 4G version of the smartphone, to launch in regions without a 5G network. This could be countries like India, where 5G networking is still in its infancy and might take a while to reach users.

    Samsung's First Budget 5G Phone

    This could be the first budget 5G smartphone from Samsung and there are numerous expectations from the brand. Apart from 5G support, the Galaxy A42 5G seems to have mid-range features. Considering that the Samsung Galaxy M series has already brought in 6,000 mAh batteries, The Galaxy A42 5G seems to go with a 4,860 mAh battery.

     

    Moreover, users have stressed that 5G smartphones when connected to an actual 5G network drains the battery faster. Other brands like Realme have been working on addressing this issue, teasing the launch of its affordable 5G smartphone range. From the looks of it, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will have some stiff competition, especially for its mid-range price tag.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones samsung 5g
    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X