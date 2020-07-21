New Realme Smartphone Series Teased With 5G Connectivity, Affordable Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

5G smartphones are soon going to hit the affordable sector with a couple of premium features. Realme has begun teasing its new smartphone series with 5G connectivity and claims to solve early '5G issues'. Apart from the poster, screenshots shared by Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase further reveals key features of the upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme 5G Smartphone Series

The teaser comes just after a tipster leaked that Realme was working on a new series that claimed to redefine 5G smartphones. The poster, posted on Realme's official Weibo handle, reveals that the upcoming 5G smartphone series will feature a punch-hole cutout.

Unfortunately, that's all we know about the upcoming Realme 5G smartphone series. At the same time, a couple of screenshots shared by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase gives us a hint on what to expect from the new Realme smartphone series.

The screenshot suggests that the first model in the new Realme series would feature the camera cutout on the top-left side of the screen. 5G connectivity is also highlighted on the first smartphone. More importantly, Oppo's Breeno, the voice assistant was also spotted on the smartphone series.

Can New Realme Smartphones Solve 5G Issues?

The upcoming Realme smartphone series claims to solve 5G issues found in the present devices. There are a few factors that users have been complaining regarding 5G smartphones. One is battery drainage. It's possible that Realme might launch the new smartphone series with a powerful battery, like the Realme C15 with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Additionally, reports indicate the first phone in the new Realme smartphone series could be the recently spotted phone with the model number RXM2121 on the TEENA platform. This phone appeared with a quad-camera setup at the rear, a punch-hole display, and a gradient back finish.

The new Realme smartphones are expected to debut in China and make its way to other markets including India. For all we know, the company might announce these devices at the IFA 2020 in September, where it's also expected to announce a new range of connected devices. Till then, we expect to see more teasers and posters of the new Realme smartphone series.

