Realme Smartphone With 6000mAh Battery Teased By Executive

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands across the world. Recently, the company unveiled the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, a flagship smartphone in its home market China. Now, it looks like the company is prepping a new smartphone with a beefy battery within it. This information has been confirmed by the company's Indonesian Marketing Director.

Notably, the smartphone in the making is believed to be fueled by a beefy 6000mAh battery capacity. This will be the first phone from the brand to get the power from such a large battery. For the uninitiated, 6000mAh is the highest battery capacity in smartphones and quite a few brands already have such a juicy battery.

Realme Smartphone With 6000mAh Battery

In addition to the information about the battery capacity of the upcoming Realme smartphone, the executive also stated on Instagram that this feature comes as a result of the company's intention to listen to user feedback. It has been revealed that users asked for a big battery smartphone and the same is here now.

As of now, the Realme executive has not revealed anything about the name of the device in question or its launch date. Needless to say, we can expect this smartphone from Realme with a 6000mAh battery to be launched in the Indian market as it is one of the key markets for the company.

Back in May, a mysterious Realme smartphone with a juicy 6000mAh battery was spotted on the TUV certification database. The battery carried the model number BLP792 and is likely to have fast charging support. However, other details pertaining to this smartphone remain unknown for now.

Realme Launches Lined Up In India

Realme is all set to host an event today in India to launch the newly announced budget smartphone, the Realme C11. Alongside this device, there are speculations that the company could launch the Realme 6i, which is the rebranded Realme 6s. Besides these, the company is expected to unveil other devices such as the Realme 10,000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank. It is listed on the official company website and is likely to be fully charged in just 1.5 hours. We can expect this power bank to be priced under Rs. 2,500 in the country.

