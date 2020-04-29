Samsung Galaxy A51 5G With Exynos 980 5G Scheduled For May 7 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has been working on the 5G upgrade for a couple of its smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A51 5G smartphone is set to launch on May 7 in its home market South Korea. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was launched in the US earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Launch, Availability

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be available in South Korea alone. It comes with a price tag of 572,000 KRW, which is roughly Rs. 35,560. Samsung is bringing out the handset in multiple color variants, which are Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush Pink.

The sale will begin on May 7, but there's still no word when it would be available in the global market. Also, Samsung is holding a pre-sale via open markets like the Samsung Electronics homepage, online shopping malls of three mobile communication companies, 11th Street, and G Market. The pre-sales start from April 29 and go on for eight days.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Features

Most of the specifications on the Galaxy A51 5G will remain similar to that without 5G support. The smartphone has 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm dimensions and it weighs 187 grams. It features a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with Samsung's Infinity-O design. The display panel also packs full HD+ resolution and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Going to the details under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone is powered by the in-house Exynos 980 5G SoC. As a comparison, its predecessor packed the Exynos 9611 chipset that came with 4G support. The chipset is paired with a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, which can further be extended. Also, a 4,500mAh battery powers the smartphone with 15W fast charging support.

The camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G include a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. There's a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs the Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 custom skin.

Best Mobiles in India