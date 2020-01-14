Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Support Page Goes Live In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung seems to have a lot of smartphones awaiting their launch in India in its kitty. We already know that the company is all set to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in the country on January 23 and Galaxy Note 10 Lite sometime later this month. Now, the company has hinted that the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 launch is also on tow.

Well, the support page for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A smartphones on the official Samsung India website. Though the microsite does not reveal the name of the smartphones, it makes us believe that the recently unveiled Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 will be launched soon in the country. The microsite on the official website also has the 'Notify Me' option confirming the imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India Launch

Back in December last year, Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were announced at an event in Vietnam. Since then, there are rumors that these new smartphones will be launched in India in January 2020. Adding credibility to the speculations, the leaked pricing of these new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones surfaced online.

As per a recent report, the Galaxy A71 could be priced around Rs. 29,990 and come in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. And, the Galaxy A51 is said to arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and carry a price tag of around Rs. 22,990. Also, there is a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

What We Think

However, these are not the official pricing from Samsung and we need to wait for more details to surface online. Maybe, we can expect the company to reveal an official word regarding the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in the coming days as the launch of these devices is said to be imminent.

While both these smartphones from Samsung arrive in two storage configurations, we are yet to see if both the storage variants of these smartphones will be launched in the country.

