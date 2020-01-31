Samsung Galaxy A51 Sale Begins At Midnight Today in India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Galaxy A51 is the latest mid-range offering by Samsung that went official in the Indian market. The handset comes as a successor to the Galaxy A50s and offers features like 48MP quad-cameras, FHD+ Infinity-O display, and the latest Android version. With the launch of this handset, Samsung is ready to give the Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and Realme a tough competition. The handset is all set to go on sale starting today. Here is all you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy A51 Price And Offers In India

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is announced in a single configuration - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. You can buy the device at Rs. 23,999 starting at midnight today. It will be available for sale both at online and offline stores in India.

You can also head to Samsung Opera House at Samsung's e-shop. It can be purchased in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colors along with 5 percent casback via Amazon Pay.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A51 adorns a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There is a center-positioned punch-hole packing a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The quad-cameras at the rear are housed within an L-shaped module accommodating a 48MP primary sensor. Other cameras comprise a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP sensor for depth mapping. The rear camera comes with a Super Steady Video mode, UHD recording, and AR Doodle.

Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device ships with Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin overlay. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication along with the Face Unlock feature. The unit is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India