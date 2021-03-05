Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Listed Online: Complete Specs And Possible Pricing Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is yet to be announced officially but has been surfacing in numerous rumors and leaks. While the launch of this smartphone is expected to happen sometime later this month, its complete specifications and possible pricing have been revealed online ahead of its launch.

A retailer in Saudi Arabia via Roland Quandt has already listed the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for sale. Going by the same, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to be priced at $440 (approx. Rs. 32,200). This pricing is in line with the rumored prices. Also, it is speculated that there will be a 4G variant but it hasn't been listed online.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will arrive with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. While the refresh rate isn't listed, it is believed to be around 120Hz. Also, there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Gorilla Glass protection though the version remains unknown.

Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone is listed to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It will have a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage space. Notably, there will be a hybrid dual-SIM card design.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen to sport a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor that can shoot 4K videos, a 12MP secondary sensor that could be an ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP camera sensors, probably macro and depth sensors. It is listed to feature a 32MP camera sensor at the front for selfies.

Connectivity wise, there will be all standard features including 5G support and NFC. It will flaunt a USB Type-C port and miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4500Ah battery will power the Samsung smartphone in question along with support for 25W fast-charging technology. Furthermore, the listing comes with Android 10 while a Geekbench listing hinted at the presence of Android 11 out-of-the-box.

