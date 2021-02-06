Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped To Launch In March: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A52 is among one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021. Coming as the successor to the Galaxy A51, the upcoming phone is will be featuring 5G support. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to be an upper-mid-range smartphone, likely to take on OnePlus Nord, the newly launched Realme X7, and others.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch

For now, there's no solid report on the precise launch date of the device. However, nearly all tipsters and leaks have us believed the Samsung Galaxy A52 would debut in March. For all we know, both the 5G and the 4G variants of the smartphone could be launching next month.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Features

Going by the listings and leaks, we have a fair idea about the Samsung Galaxy A2. The phone is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout in the center. Under the hood, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, at least for the 5G model.

Coming to the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. The other sensors are expected to be an ultra-wide sensor, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor. Other details on the Galaxy A52 is the 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone will reportedly run Android 11 out-of-the-box with One UI 3.0.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Price

Pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A52 are still under wraps. Going by previous speculations, the phone is expected to cost around Rs. 40,000. A report from Galaxy Club notes the phone would cost EUR 459 (Rs. 40,000) and EUR 509 (45,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models, respectively.

On the other hand, the 4G model of the device is expected to be around EUR 369 (around Rs. 32,000) and EUR 429 (around Rs. 38,000) for the 128GB storage and the 256GB storage options. Of course, the actual pricing will vary and will be confirmed only after the smartphone launches in India.

