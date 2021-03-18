Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 Unveiled With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised earlier, Samsung has taken the wraps off a trio of mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones. These devices were unveiled at the global Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event that was held on Wednesday. As speculated, the Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72. All these smartphones feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP camera sensor, an Infinity-O display and other highlights.

These new Samsung smartphones feature an IP67 water-resistant certification that lets them withstand underwater for up to 30 minutes. Furthermore, the new Galaxy A series smartphones run Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and pricing of these new Samsung smartphones here.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G 8nm processor teamed up with Adreno 618 SoC, up.to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

It runs Android 11 topped with Samsung's One UI 3.1, features hybrid dual-SIM support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The imaging aspects include a 64MP main camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor and a 5MP fourth macro lens with the same aperture. The other aspects include a 32MP selfie camera sensor with a similar aperture and AKG stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications

Talking about the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52, the smartphone comes with a few differences as compared to the 90Hz display on the 4G variant. It gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G 8nm processor with Adreno 619 SoC GPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space that can be expanded further. All the other specifications including camera and battery details are quite identical to those of the 4G variant.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A72 adorns a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone equips an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC based on the 8nm process along with Adreno 618 GPU. There is 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space with support for expandable storage space.

The photography department comprises a 64MP main camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP telephoto lens with 30x space zoom, 3x zoom, OIS and f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP macro lens with a similar aperture. While the other aspects are identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy A52, the smartphone misses out on 5G connectivity and gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Will They Beat Competition?

The Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 have been launched in four color options - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet. These phones are already available in select markets.

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 with 6GB RAM +128GB ROM is priced at 349 euros (approx. Rs. 30,2000). The variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at 409 euros (approx. Rs. 35,300). On the other hand, the Galaxy A52 5G with 6GB RAM +128GB ROM is priced at 429 euros (approx. Rs. 37,000) and that with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at 489 euros (approx. Rs. 42,300).

Finally, the Galaxy A72 6GB RAM +128GB ROM is priced at 449 euros (approx. Rs. 39,000) and that with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at 509 euros (approx. Rs. 44,000).

Given that these smartphones have goodies such as quad-cameras and other notable aspects, these appear to be good buys in the market. However, we think that they are relatively overpriced compared to rivals. We can give a better picture about the competition in terms of pricing only when these new Samsung smartphones' cost in India is revealed.

