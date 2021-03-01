Samsung Galaxy A52 New Leak Reveals Display And Camera Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A32 globally. Apart from the Galaxy A32, the company has few more devices of its A-series such as the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 which are yet to be announced. The rumors of the Galaxy A52 are floating on the internet for several days. The phone was also spotted on the Google Play Console listing last month, revealing key details. Now, a fresh leak has revealed the display and camera features of the handset.

As per a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy A52 will offer a quad-camera setup at the rear which will house a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, a 12MP secondary sensor, a pair of 5MP macro and depth sensors. He also suggests the handset will arrive in both 4G and 5G variants. The 4G model of the Galaxy A52 is listed to feature a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 5G variant will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, both models are listed to come with 800 cd/m2 max brightness. Apart from this, nothing is known from the new leak.

On the other hand, the Google Play Console listing revealed that the phone will sport an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout which will be placed at the center top of the screen for the front camera. The display of the Galaxy A52 is expected to measure a 6.5-inch which will be a Super AMOLED panel. Further, the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

Software-wise, it will run on Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1. It is also said to pack a 4,500 battery; however, the company has not yet shared any details about the handset. As far as launch is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is rumored to arrive by this month alongside the Galaxy A72. The Galaxy A72 was leaked with the Snapdragon 720G processor and a 5,000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging.

