Samsung Galaxy A52s FCC Certification Hints Upcoming Launch; Something New In Store?
Samsung has become frequent with 5G smartphone launches in the mid-range segment to compete with the Chinese brands. The Galaxy A and the Galaxy M smartphone lineups have been updated with several new models this year and multiple others are lined up in the pipeline. The Galaxy A52s is rumoured to be the latest model to join the affordable Samsung smartphone lineup sometime in Q3 2021.
The press renders of this handset has been revealed which suggests a familiar looking design. Additionally, the 3C certification website listing hints at the fast charging capabilities and an imminent launch. Is this device bringing something new for the masses or will it be just another face in the crowd?
Samsung Galaxy A52s: Something New From Samsung?
The upcoming Galaxy A52s isn't any out-of-the-box designed smartphone by Samsung. Rather, the design is familiar and you can relate it with the standard Galaxy A52. The leaked renders come via tipster Ronald Quandt shared on Twitter.
The renders reveal a matte textured back panel in four different colors and a single-tone finish. The device can be seen with a vertical camera module housing three large and one small sensor along with an LED flash. The leaked renders have also revealed the placement of the power and the volume keys on the right panel.
The front of the Galaxy A52s has a slim bezel profile. The display will have a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The Galaxy A52s might have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.
However, this is yet to be confirmed. The leaked press renders shows four different color options which another tipster suggests are named Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple, and Awesome Mint.
The design alone has not much new to offer. It's something we already have seen from Samsung. A new design language would have helped this handset stand out in the crowd. But, the device has a subtle looking design which might grab some audience.
Galaxy A52s FCC Certification Hints Imminent Launch
The Galaxy F52s has also cleared its certification via FCC. The device has been spotted with the SM-A528 model number. The details confirmed by the certification website are Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. While the hardware details are minimal, this listing hints at an imminent launch.
What About The Galaxy A52s Hardware?
The Galaxy A52s is rumoured to feature slightly similar features as the standard model. The processor is said to be new, i.e, the Snapdragon 778 SoC. Other aspects such as display, battery, and camera specifications might be identical.
