Samsung Galaxy A52s Gets Massive Rs. 5,000 Price Cut In India

Of late, we have been coming across speculations that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A53 smartphone sometime in February. While there was no official confirmation regarding the launch date of the upcoming smartphone, it looks like the same is nearing as the company has slashed the cost of the Samsung Galaxy A52s in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Cut In India

As per a report by 91mobiles citing its retail sources, Samsung appears to have slashed the cost of the Galaxy A52s considerably in the country. Going by the same, the smartphone has reportedly got a price cut of a whopping Rs. 5,000 and this applies to both the variants of the device.

Taking the price cut into consideration, the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52s with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 35,999 can be bought at Rs. 30,999. Likewise, the high-end variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 37,499 can be purchased for Rs. 32,499.

Notably, this price cut on the Samsung Galaxy A52s is just for offline purchases, claims the report. Confirming the same, the listings of the smartphone on Amazon India show the original pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Specifications

To recap on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52s makes use of a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout. The screen has slim bezels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. This processor is teamed up with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. A 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support.

The imaging department comprises a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5MP camera sensors. The Samsung Galaxy A52s comes with Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1 and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. Given the Samsung Galaxy A53 is all set to be launched soon, we can expect it to arrive with some improvements.

