Just In
- 38 min ago MaskGun Crosses 60 Million Downloads, Introduces 1v1 Mode, Skins In Third Anniversary Update;
- 3 hrs ago Realme 9i Early Sale Today At 12 PM On Official Site & Flipkart; Offers & Price To Check Out
- 5 hrs ago Top 12 GB RAM Smartphones Deals Available During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
- 16 hrs ago Intel Is Building World's Largest Chip Manufacturing Plant In Ohio, USA: Will Be Operational By 2025
Don't Miss
- Movies Mithun Chakraborty Recalls His Struggling Days; 'Used To Dance At Big Parties Because I Would Get Food To Eat'
- News Has CoWIN data leaked? NHA clarifies
- Sports IPL 2022: 1214 cricketers sign for mega auction; here's base price, full players' list
- Lifestyle Alaya F is Setting The Mood For The Weekend In Style
- Finance Ujjivan SFB Debuts Balance Transfer Option On Personal Loan Starting From 11.49% Interest
- Automobiles Tata Tiago CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Design, Powertrain & More
- Education RSMSSB Admit Card 2022 Released For Fireman, AFO Exam At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In Winter Of 2022
Samsung Galaxy A52s Gets Massive Rs. 5,000 Price Cut In India
Of late, we have been coming across speculations that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A53 smartphone sometime in February. While there was no official confirmation regarding the launch date of the upcoming smartphone, it looks like the same is nearing as the company has slashed the cost of the Samsung Galaxy A52s in India.
Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Cut In India
As per a report by 91mobiles citing its retail sources, Samsung appears to have slashed the cost of the Galaxy A52s considerably in the country. Going by the same, the smartphone has reportedly got a price cut of a whopping Rs. 5,000 and this applies to both the variants of the device.
Taking the price cut into consideration, the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52s with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 35,999 can be bought at Rs. 30,999. Likewise, the high-end variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 37,499 can be purchased for Rs. 32,499.
Notably, this price cut on the Samsung Galaxy A52s is just for offline purchases, claims the report. Confirming the same, the listings of the smartphone on Amazon India show the original pricing.
Samsung Galaxy A52s Specifications
To recap on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52s makes use of a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout. The screen has slim bezels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. This processor is teamed up with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. A 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support.
The imaging department comprises a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5MP camera sensors. The Samsung Galaxy A52s comes with Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1 and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. Given the Samsung Galaxy A53 is all set to be launched soon, we can expect it to arrive with some improvements.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115