Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Hands-On Video Leaks Ahead Of Launch

We already know that Samsung is gearing up to take the wraps off the next generation Galaxy A series smartphones on March 17 via a global launch event. While we are just a day ahead of the announcement, the possible design of an upcoming smartphone via a leaked hands-on video.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Hands-On Leak

A Vietnamese YouTuber Đức Khánh Channel, the 7-minute hands-on video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53 5G shows the Blue Sky color variant. The video has been taken down right now but several reports have detailed the leak.

The video notes that the device could measure 8.1mm in thickness and weigh around 189 grams. At the bottom edge, the smartphone appears to house a USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, a speaker grille, and a microphone. It looks like it will miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is speculated to arrive with an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset, which is yet to be announced alongside 8GB of RAM and support for virtual RAM of up to 8GB. The video shows that the smartphone has managed to score 373,500 points on the AnTuTu benchmark database. The YouTuber has stated that the upcoming Samsung smartphone is cool even after gaming for 30 minutes.

What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Apart from this, the leak also hints at the presence of 128GB of storage space. Also, it is tipped to be fueled by a 5000mAh battery alongside support for 25W fast charging technology. Previous reports have hinted that the smartphone's retail package will not include a charger but this is yet to be confirmed.

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to bestow a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-O punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a FHD+ resolution and 800 nits of brightness. The upcoming smartphone is said to arrive with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP67 water resistance rating.

When it comes to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to make use of a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. At the front, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

